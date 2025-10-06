ENG
Ukrainian Bradley crew destroys Russian IFV at close range. VIDEO

The crew of a Ukrainian Bradley infantry fighting vehicle opened fire at point-blank range on a Russian IFV and destroyed it.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the effective combat performance of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

