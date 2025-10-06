ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10584 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
2 257 10

Forty bodies of eliminated occupiers lie along path on outskirts of Novotoretske. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online showing the bodies of at least four dozen occupiers killed on the outskirts of Novotoretske village, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the result of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was recorded by a drone camera.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"A Ukrainian drone captures dozens of dead Russian soldiers on the outskirts of the village of Novotoretske, Donetsk region," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: SIGNUM eliminated 10 occupiers: motorcyclist, Niva and group in forest were destroyed by precision strikes. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10171) elimination (5932) Donetsk region (4603)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 