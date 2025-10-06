Forty bodies of eliminated occupiers lie along path on outskirts of Novotoretske. VIDEO 18+
A video has been published online showing the bodies of at least four dozen occupiers killed on the outskirts of Novotoretske village, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the result of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was recorded by a drone camera.
"A Ukrainian drone captures dozens of dead Russian soldiers on the outskirts of the village of Novotoretske, Donetsk region," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password