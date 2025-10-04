SIGNUM eliminated 10 occupiers: motorcyclist, Niva and group in forest were destroyed by precision strikes. VIDEO

The SIGNUM Task Force conducted a series of precision strikes against the occupiers in the Liman sector.

According to Censor.NET, the drones destroyed a mercenary motorcyclist, a Niva car and a group of enemies in the forest. In total, up to 10 Russian soldiers were killed. The video was posted on the unit's Telegram channel.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,114,380 people (+950 per day), 11,226 tanks, 33,428 artillery systems, 23,298 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Read more on our Telegram channel