SIGNUM eliminated 10 occupiers: motorcyclist, Niva and group in forest were destroyed by precision strikes. VIDEO

The SIGNUM Task Force conducted a series of precision strikes against the occupiers in the Liman sector.

According to Censor.NET, the drones destroyed a mercenary motorcyclist, a Niva car and a group of enemies in the forest. In total, up to 10 Russian soldiers were killed. The video was posted on the unit's Telegram channel.Censor.NET Image

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,114,380 people (+950 per day), 11,226 tanks, 33,428 artillery systems, 23,298 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian Army (10165) elimination (5929) Donetsk region (4592) drones (3048) Kramatorskyy district (611) Lyman (87)
