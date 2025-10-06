Ukrainian crew of German "Skynex" air defence system destroys Russian "Shahed" strike UAV. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the combat work of the Ukrainian crew of the German anti-aircraft artillery system "Skynex".

According to Censor.NET, the video shows Ukrainian soldiers destroying a Russian Shahed/Geran drone.

"The Air Force of Ukraine demonstrates footage of the interception of a Russian long-range Shahed/Geran drone, which terrorists used to attack the western region of the country on 5 October 2025, using a modern German anti-aircraft gun Oerlikon Skynex of 35 mm calibre," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

The Oerlikon Revolver Gun Mk3 is the main weapon of the German Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system developed by Rheinmetall. It is a remote-controlled, automated 35 mm anti-aircraft gun with a high rate of fire (up to 1000 rounds per minute) and an effective range of up to 4 kilometres. It uses AHEAD programmable projectiles that create a cloud of impactors to destroy drones and other aerial targets, providing a destruction without the need for a direct hit.

