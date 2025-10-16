Destruction of armored column of Russian army near Shakhove, Donetsk region: "How many did you count?" - "Ten. Correction - eleven". VIDEO

Footage has surfaced online showing Ukrainian forces repelling a massive assault by a Russian armored column near the settlement of Shakhove in the Donetsk region.

The battle took place this morning, Censor.NET reports - Ukrainian defenders inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, destroying several tanks and infantry fighting vehicles before they could reach the front line.

