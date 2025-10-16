ENG
Destruction of armored column of Russian army near Shakhove, Donetsk region: "How many did you count?" - "Ten. Correction - eleven". VIDEO

Footage has surfaced online showing Ukrainian forces repelling a massive assault by a Russian armored column near the settlement of Shakhove in the Donetsk region.

The battle took place this morning, Censor.NET reports - Ukrainian defenders inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, destroying several tanks and infantry fighting vehicles before they could reach the front line.

Russian Army (10289) elimination (6026) Donetsk region (4675) Pokrovskyy district (829) Shakhove (12)
