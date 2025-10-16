Stabilization and counter-sabotage operations continue in Pokrovsk district: 182.8 km² liberated, over 230 km² cleared of Russian SRGs – General Staff

In the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are conducting stabilization and counter-sabotage operations, including within the city of Pokrovsk and its outskirts, as well as active defense measures.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET writes.

Since the start of the operation on August 21, 2025, the Defense Forces have neutralized at least 13,945 Russian troops (including 8,402 killed, 5,419 wounded, and 124 taken prisoner.)

Read more: Saratov oil refinery, which supplies occupiers, has been hit - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders have liberated 182.8 square kilometers of territory in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. Another 230.1 square kilometers have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The enemy has also lost 1,289 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, including 32 tanks, 101 armored fighting vehicles, 154 artillery systems, 5 multiple launch rocket systems, 435 vehicles, 562 motorcycles, and more than 4,000 UAVs.

Read more on our Telegram channel