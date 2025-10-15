ENG
Scattered bodies of dead invaders: Ukrainian fighters eliminated 30 occupiers in Dobropillia direction. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to kill enemy personnel in the Dobropillia direction of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, drone footage shows at least three dozen dead occupiers scattered across open terrain.

"A video that perfectly captures the atmosphere of a true kill zone for Russian assault troops, who are being sent, in groups and alone, to certain death under Ukrainian drones," the soldiers ironically commented under the video on social media.

