Five Russian guns destroyed in Pokrovsk direction: 5th Assault Brigade is at work. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to knock out enemy firepower, depriving Russian troops of the ability to conduct targeted shelling of our positions.

According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 5th Separate Assault Brigade delivered another effective strike, destroying five Russian artillery guns at once with the help of kamikaze drones. A video of the successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers has been published online.

"Five enemy guns destroyed in the Pokrovsk direction. Our 5th Assault Brigade is at work. Each such strike saves Ukrainian lives and thwarts the enemy's plans. We work accurately, quickly and effectively. Glory to Ukraine!" reads the comment to the video.

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