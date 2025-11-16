ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10411 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
4 625 6

Ukrainian drone operators of 5th SAB eliminated seven invaders: one of them tried to hide in pipe. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the Phoenix unit of the 5th Assault Brigade showed footage of the elimination of Russian infantry during a sweep of the area.

According to Censor.NET, reconnaissance spotted the occupiers in the brigade's area of responsibility, after which drone operators carried out combat operations and struck the locations of the Russian military.

In particular, seven invaders were destroyed, one of whom was hiding in a pipe and was eliminated by a Ukrainian FPV drone.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier destroys Russian assault vehicle in Myrnorad. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11940) elimination (7402) drones (4677) 5th SAB (146)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 