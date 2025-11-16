Ukrainian drone operators of 5th SAB eliminated seven invaders: one of them tried to hide in pipe. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the Phoenix unit of the 5th Assault Brigade showed footage of the elimination of Russian infantry during a sweep of the area.

According to Censor.NET, reconnaissance spotted the occupiers in the brigade's area of responsibility, after which drone operators carried out combat operations and struck the locations of the Russian military.

In particular, seven invaders were destroyed, one of whom was hiding in a pipe and was eliminated by a Ukrainian FPV drone.

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