SSU suspects four Russians who commanded missile strike on children’s playground in Kryvyi Rih. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has collected evidence against the command of Russian armed units that organized the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4, 2025.

The case concerns an enemy attack on residential buildings and a children’s playground in a densely populated area in the central part of the city, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the case files, during the air attack, the occupiers used an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead. The strike killed dozens of civilians, including nine children.

Who directed the missile attack

The investigation established that the attack was commanded by Colonel General Alexei Kim, head of staff of Russia’s joint grouping of forces.

To organise the missile strike, he enlisted Vice Admiral Alexander Peshkov, head of the Joint Center for Planning and Coordination of Fire Damage on the enemy.

According to the investigation, Rear Admiral Aleksei Petrusin, head of the intelligence management and fire-damage coordination center of Russia’s joint grouping of forces.

Colonel Alexander Kisedobrev, head of the missile troops and artillery directorate of the aggressor state’s joint grouping of forces.

SSU investigators served them with notices of suspicion in absentia on charges of war crimes resulting in deaths, committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy. Comprehensive measures are ongoing to bring the command of Russian forces to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

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