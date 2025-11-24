SSU strikes occupiers in Donetsk region: depots with FPV drones and Zala, Herbera UAVs hit. VIDEO
Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SSU) Alpha unit carried out a series of precision strikes on enemy positions in Pokrovsk and temporarily occupied territories.
This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.
Industrial site tower destroyed
In Pokrovsk, in particular, the unit destroyed a tower of an industrial site where reconnaissance had spotted machine-gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators.
Another target - warehouses with drones
Another target was depots holding FPV drones and Zala and Herbera UAVs in the enemy rear in Donetsk region.
The strikes used FP-2 unmanned aircraft carrying 105-kg warheads, ensuring high operational effectiveness.
"SSU warriors will continue to destroy the enemy on all fronts," the statement said.
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