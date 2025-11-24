SSU strikes occupiers in Donetsk region: depots with FPV drones and Zala, Herbera UAVs hit. VIDEO

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SSU) Alpha unit carried out a series of precision strikes on enemy positions in Pokrovsk and temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Industrial site tower destroyed

In Pokrovsk, in particular, the unit destroyed a tower of an industrial site where reconnaissance had spotted machine-gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators.

Watch more: DIU "Prymary" unit destroys Ka-27 helicopter and Russian radars in Crimea. VIDEO

Another target - warehouses with drones

Another target was depots holding FPV drones and Zala and Herbera UAVs in the enemy rear in Donetsk region.

The strikes used FP-2 unmanned aircraft carrying 105-kg warheads, ensuring high operational effectiveness.

"SSU warriors will continue to destroy the enemy on all fronts," the statement said.

Watch more: Over past year, SSU "A" Special Operations Center fighters have eliminated 9,500 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO