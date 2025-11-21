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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
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DIU "Prymary" unit destroys Ka-27 helicopter and Russian radars in Crimea. VIDEO

Occupation forces in Crimea have again suffered serious losses - the special forces unit "Prymary" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine carried out a successful operation on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula.

According to Censor.NET, several important Russian military targets were destroyed as a result of accurate strikes, including:

  • a shipborne multirole Ka-27 helicopter;
  • the Lira-A10 airfield radar complex;
  • a 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar;
  • a Nebo-SV radar (dome-shaped structure);

  • P-18 Terek radar.

The video also captures a striking moment: Ukrainian operators skillfully evaded a missile fired by a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence system and continued the mission.

Watch more: Drone operators from 63rd Brigade blow up Russian unmanned ground vehicle carrying ammunition. VIDEO

Watch more: DIU of MoD "Prymary" destroyed three units of occupiers’ air defence in Donbas. VIDEO

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Crimea (2349) radar locator (88) elimination (7430) helicopter_ (320) anti-aircraft missile systems (227) Defense Intelligence (522)
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