DIU "Prymary" unit destroys Ka-27 helicopter and Russian radars in Crimea. VIDEO
Occupation forces in Crimea have again suffered serious losses - the special forces unit "Prymary" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine carried out a successful operation on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula.
According to Censor.NET, several important Russian military targets were destroyed as a result of accurate strikes, including:
- a shipborne multirole Ka-27 helicopter;
- the Lira-A10 airfield radar complex;
- a 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar;
- a Nebo-SV radar (dome-shaped structure);
-
P-18 Terek radar.
The video also captures a striking moment: Ukrainian operators skillfully evaded a missile fired by a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence system and continued the mission.
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