DIU of MoD "Prymary" destroyed three units of occupiers’ air defence in Donbas. VIDEO

The special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, "Prymary," conducted a special operation to destroy enemy air defence systems in Donbas.

According to Censor.NET, three enemy command post targets were identified and destroyed, including:

S-400 air defence system

Tor-M1 air defence missile system

Buk-M3 radar

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A video of combat operations against Russian equipment has been published on social media.

Watch more: 71st Brigade destroyed seven enemy shelters and UAV operators of Russian Rubicon unit. VIDEO