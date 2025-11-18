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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
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DIU of MoD "Prymary" destroyed three units of occupiers’ air defence in Donbas. VIDEO

The special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, "Prymary," conducted a special operation to destroy enemy air defence systems in Donbas.

According to Censor.NET, three enemy command post targets were identified and destroyed, including:

  • S-400 air defence system
  • Tor-M1 air defence missile system
  • Buk-M3 radar

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A video of combat operations against Russian equipment has been published on social media.

Watch more: 71st Brigade destroyed seven enemy shelters and UAV operators of Russian Rubicon unit. VIDEO

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radar locator (88) elimination (7398) Donbas (4686) anti-aircraft missile systems (225) Defense Intelligence (521)
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