Russia has banned electric cars on Crimean Bridge due to fears of sabotage

Russia has restricted the passage of electric vehicles across the Crimean Bridge: battery packs can be used to conceal explosives.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Espreso TV by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy.

"I call the Crimean Bridge an imperial umbilical cord, which they are trying to use to connect our Crimea to the dying body of Muscovy. Of course, as of now, the Crimean Bridge has more symbolic than practical significance for Russians. Yes, they can drive across it to Crimea, but electric cars are no longer running," Pletenchuk said.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian military noted that it is practically impossible to damage the Crimean Bridge without serious consequences for its structure. According to him, it is more effective to use scarce missiles against Russian military targets in order to reduce their potential on the battlefield.

The main reason for this decision is fear. They are afraid that a large amount of explosives could be hidden in electric car batteries. The batteries themselves are heavy and large, making it difficult to find explosives inside them. In principle, these are their security measures. There are rumors that trucks entering the Crimean Bridge are also not being allowed through. Trains carrying fuel and heavy weapons are also no longer allowed to cross the Crimean Bridge. It is a complex hydraulic structure and has a high strength coefficient, making it difficult to destroy with direct damage. It is not logical to use scarce ammunition that could be used much more effectively," he added.

Read more: SOF struck Gvardeyskaya oil depot in occupied Crimea. VIDEO