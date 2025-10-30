North Korea aiding Russia: Ukrainian forces destroy North Korean multiple rocket launcher

A Ukrainian drone destroyed a North Korean-made multiple-rocket launcher on the Kupiansk frontline in Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reports that National Guard commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said the strike was carried out by UAV operators from the 15th brigade "Kara-Dag."

Pivnenko specified that the system struck was a Type-75 multiple-rocket launcher, which was detected on a position and hit by the drone strike.

Read more: North Korean troops are helping Russian army strike in Sumy region - British intelligence

What is the Type-75?

The North Korean 107 mm Type-75 multiple-rocket launcher can engage targets at ranges of up to 8.5 km, making it a dangerous fire-support asset on the battlefield.

The system, supplied by the DPRK to Russian forces, is a licensed copy of the Chinese Type-63 launcher; in North Korean service it is designated Type-75.

Depending on the variant, the number of launch tubes varies: the towed version has 12 tubes, while self-propelled or naval variants can have 16 to 27 tubes.

The ammunition load includes two main types of rockets, enabling different target engagement modes.

Watch more: North Korean drone operators help Russians adjust strikes on Sumy region – General Staff. VIDEO

North Korea assists Russian military

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence has stated that North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia’s Kursk region are participating in reconnaissance coordination and helping carry out strikes across Ukraine.

It is noted that this is the first confirmed instance of North Korean troops being directly involved in supporting Russian offensive operations against Ukraine. North Korean UAV operators are assisting Russian forces in adjusting missile strikes on Ukrainian positions in Sumy region.

North Korean-made drones are being used to adjust rocket artillery fire, increasing the accuracy of Russian attacks. Previously, North Korea had deployed its UAVs for operations in Russia’s Kursk region, but the main role of its military personnel was to support ground fighting on Russia’s side. "North Korea is using this conflict to enhance the combat readiness of its army and improve its drone technology," British intelligence noted.

Meanwhile, South Korean intelligence reported that Russia helped North Korea develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Earlier reports said the Kremlin had enlisted 20,000 North Korean citizens to help manufacture Shahed drones.

Read more: China and North Korea to deepen cooperation, - Xi Jinping