China and North Korea to deepen cooperation, - Xi Jinping

China plans to strengthen strategic communications and deepen cooperation with North Korea.

This was stated by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

As noted, Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of his country's founding.

"China and North Korea are traditional and friendly neighbours, connected by the same mountains and rivers. The consistent and unwavering strategic policy of the Chinese party and government is to successfully protect, strengthen and develop relations between China and North Korea," the congratulatory letter reads.

In his message, Xi Jinping also mentioned Kim Jong-un's visit to Beijing on 3 September and his participation in events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II. At that time, they jointly presented a plan for the development of relations between the two countries for the coming years.

"The Chinese side is ready to join forces in promoting friendship between China and the DPRK and the socialist cause of the two countries by strengthening strategic communication, active visits and close cooperation with the DPRK, thereby making a greater contribution to peace and development in the region and the rest of the world," the Chinese leader said.