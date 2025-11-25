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Russian soldier searches wounded comrade and leaves him to die: aerial reconnaissance footage from 63rd SMB. VIDEO
The aerial reconnaissance unit of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released footage showing the behaviour of Russian soldiers after a failed assault on one of the front lines.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows a Russian soldier approaching his severely wounded comrade, who is lying in a tree line and engulfed in flames. Instead of offering help, he starts rummaging through the man’s pockets and then quickly leaves the scene, abandoning the wounded soldier to his fate.
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