SOF eliminate occupiers during reconnaissance and clearance of plant in Kupiansk. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces (SOF) soldiers showed footage of reconnaissance and clearance of an industrial site in Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, during a flyover of the area behind enemy lines, a Ukrainian UAV spotted a Russian soldier hiding among debris who opened fire with small arms.

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Thanks to the precise work of the drone operators, the occupier was eliminated with a direct hit to the head.

Earlier, it was reported that during a raid on the enemy, SOF fighters killed the occupiers, unblocked the Ukrainian position and evacuated the wounded soldiers.

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