SOF raid on enemy: occupiers eliminated, Ukrainian position unblocked, wounded troops evacuated. VIDEO

Operators of the 3rd Special Operations Forces (SOF) Regiment carried out a successful raid on enemy positions, eliminating and capturing the foe and evacuating wounded servicemen from a neighboring unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Special Operations Forces press centre.

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Enemy was blocking evacuation of the wounded

A group from the 3rd SOF Regiment was tasked with raiding an enemy force that was preventing the evacuation of wounded infantrymen pinned down at their position.

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"Taking advantage of favorable weather conditions, operators from the SWORD GROUP unit moved into the contact area and eliminated two enemy soldiers, while another chose to surrender. The captive was given medical aid and evacuated," the statement said.

Neighboring unit’s position unblocked

Thanks to the soldiers’ actions, the neighboring unit’s position was unblocked. Three wounded infantrymen were evacuated using a unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), which SOF operators now routinely employ during missions.

Coordinated SOF teamwork and modern technology ensured the mission’s success.

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