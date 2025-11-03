Drone operator "Hulk" uses Targan ground drone to rescue wounded soldier "Tsom-Tsom" in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Ground-drone operator Ihor, call sign "Hulk," carried out another evacuation of a wounded comrade from the battlefield using a Targan drone (ground drone - ed).

As reported by Censor.NET, the released footage shows the operator controlling the drone directly from the evacuation site—an extremely risky yet effective decision. Using the Targan, the team moved a severely wounded soldier with the call sign "Tsom-Tsom" to a pickup truck waiting nearby.

"The author of this video is ground-drone operator Ihor ‘Hulk.’ Together with his team, he has more than 25 successful battlefield evacuations using the Targan drone. What you see here is one of them and it is truly a textbook example of the everyday heroism of soldiers from the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, now in their fourth year defending Zaporizhzhia in the Orikhiv direction. Notably, in this case, the UGV was used to transfer a severely wounded fighter with the unusual call sign Ihor ‘Tsom-Tsom’ to a pickup truck. The Targan operator controlled the drone directly from the evacuation site rather than remotely, as is usually the case," the post’s author wrote in a caption to the video.

