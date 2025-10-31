1 647 1
"Vampire" drone destroys four occupiers at night with two drops of 82-mm mortar mines. VIDEO
In the Donetsk region , a Ukrainian "Vampire" strike drone dropped two 82-mm mortar mines, destroying at least four Russian stormtroopers.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by the Ukrainian drone has been published on social media. The recording shows the movement of five stormtroopers: one of them is moving ahead, separately from the main group. A mine from the drone hits a group of four Russians, who immediately fall. The drone operator makes another drop on the lying occupiers.
"Brilliant strike! Ukrainian strike drone "Vampire" destroys four Russian infantrymen in the Donetsk region at night with drops of 82-mm mortar mines," the video commentary says.
