ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10238 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
2 424 2

Enemy MT-LB turned into pillar of fire and smoke after strike by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to demonstrate their skill in working with FPV drones. This time, the drone operator destroyed a Russian MT-LB, which was delivering ammunition to enemy positions, with a precise strike.

According to Censor.NET, after the drone hit the target, there was a powerful explosion - the ammunition detonated and the armoured vehicle was blown to pieces.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed 3 vehicles with EW in south. VIDEO

Watch more: Minus 35 pieces of equipment and 74 dugouts of occupiers: combat work of National Guard in 24 hours. VIDEO

Author: 

ammunition (661) explosion (1645) drones (3283)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 