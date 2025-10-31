Enemy MT-LB turned into pillar of fire and smoke after strike by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders continue to demonstrate their skill in working with FPV drones. This time, the drone operator destroyed a Russian MT-LB, which was delivering ammunition to enemy positions, with a precise strike.
According to Censor.NET, after the drone hit the target, there was a powerful explosion - the ammunition detonated and the armoured vehicle was blown to pieces.
