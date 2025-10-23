Three Russian paratroopers eliminated in Stavropol – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

On October 22, 2025, a successful operation by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Directorate (DIU), supported by the Caucasus Liberation Movement, eliminated at least three servicemen of Russia’s 247th Caucasus Cossack Airborne Regiment.

This was reported by Ukrainian intelligence on social media, Censor.NET reports.

What is known about the Stavropol explosion

The DIU did not disclose details but noted that a "loud incident" occurred near the checkpoint of military unit No. 54801 in the very center of Stavropol, on Serova Street.

The officers and soldiers of this regiment have taken an active part in combat operations in Ukraine since 2014. They were also "notorious" for numerous war crimes committed during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with just retribution," the agency added.

Watch more: Ivan Franko Group drone operators destroyed 11 pieces of equipment in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

Background

On October 22, Russian media reported an explosion in the evening at a bus stop in the Russian city of Stavropol, near the base of the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel