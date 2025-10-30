Border guards destroyed 3 vehicles with EW in south. VIDEO
Border guards continue to destroy enemy logistics in the south with strike drones.
The fighters hit three enemy vehicles equipped with electronic warfare systems, which the occupiers used for logistical purposes, according to Censor.NET.
Ukrainian defenders shared footage of the combat operation on social media.
Earlier, it was reported that border guards from the "Steel Border" destroyed five shelters and four occupiers in Kursk region.
