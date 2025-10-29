399 0
Steel Border fighters destroyed five shelters and four occupiers in Kursk region. VIDEO
Border guards operating "Steel Border" reconnaissance drones destroyed enemy shelters and occupier personnel.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters struck the invaders' locations in the Kursk direction with drones, eliminating at least four occupiers and five shelters.
Ukrainian drone operators posted videos of their work on social media.
Earlier, it was reported that border guards destroyed five dugouts, an antenna, and occupiers in the Kursk direction.
