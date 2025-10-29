543 0
Drone operators of 46th Brigade destroyed 7 pieces of equipment and 6 occupiers. VIDEO
Paratroopers from the 46th Separate Airborne Podillia Brigade of the Air Assault Forces continue to destroy equipment and personnel of the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, seven pieces of equipment were hit by strike drones:
-
4 drones
-
2 combat vehicles
-
1 UAZ "Loaf"
The footage also shows Defense Forces eliminating six Russian soldiers and an enemy shelter.
The soldiers posted a video of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.
Earlier, it was reported that paratroopers of the 46th Brigade destroyed eight dugouts and ten occupiers.
