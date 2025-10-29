Drone operators of 46th Brigade destroyed 7 pieces of equipment and 6 occupiers. VIDEO

Paratroopers from the 46th Separate Airborne Podillia Brigade of the Air Assault Forces continue to destroy equipment and personnel of the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, seven pieces of equipment were hit by strike drones:

4 drones

2 combat vehicles

1 UAZ "Loaf"

The footage also shows Defense Forces eliminating six Russian soldiers and an enemy shelter.

The soldiers posted a video of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that paratroopers of the 46th Brigade destroyed eight dugouts and ten occupiers.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Watch more: Marines’ drones from 38th Brigade destroyed occupiers in armoured vehicles as they attempted to break through to Myrnohrad. VIDEO