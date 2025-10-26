Paratroopers of 46th Brigade destroyed 8 dugouts and 10 occupiers. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 46th separate airmobile Podolsk brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared footage of the destruction of enemy shelters and personnel of Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators discovered the location of the invaders and destroyed 8 dugouts, a car and ten occupants.

The soldiers posted the video on their official Telegram channel.

