1 033 1
Paratroopers of 46th Brigade destroyed 8 dugouts and 10 occupiers. VIDEO
Paratroopers of the 46th separate airmobile Podolsk brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared footage of the destruction of enemy shelters and personnel of Russian troops.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators discovered the location of the invaders and destroyed 8 dugouts, a car and ten occupants.
The soldiers posted the video on their official Telegram channel.
Earlier it was reported that an occupant's face was torn to shreds by a drone hit: the combat work of the 42nd Brigade.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password