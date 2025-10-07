Drone operators from 58th SMIB destroy dugout where occupiers had hidden ammunition. VIDEO

Drone operators of the third motorised infantry battalion of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (SMIB) destroyed a dugout in which the occupiers had hidden ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of the Ukrainian soldiers was published on the unit's social media page.

"A bit of applied tactics. Pilots of the 3rd Motorized Infantry Battalion are using double FPV drone strikes — the first breaks through the anti-drone defenses, and the second hits the target. The reward in this case, as seen in the video, is the destruction of an ammunition stockpile the occupiers had hidden in a dugout," the video caption reads.

