Soldiers of 429th USF Regiment destroyed two tanks, two MT-LB armoured vehicles and eliminated occupiers’ infantry in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, operators of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "ACHILLES" of the USF destroyed two tanks, two MT-LBs, hit an armoured combat vehicle and eliminated enemy personnel.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the OSGT "Dnipro", Censor.NET reports.

"The destruction of armoured vehicles left the enemy without cover - infantry groups lost the ability to move forward. Thus, the USF operators reduced the mobility and firepower of the enemy, which made it impossible to continue the assault and provided a tactical advantage to the Defence Forces in this area of the front," the statement said.

Watch more: Drones of 429th "Achilles" Regiment destroyed two "Solntsepyok" flamethrower systems. VIDEO

