Operators of anti-aircraft drones from "Sky Wars" unit of 47th SMB Magura shot down nearly three dozen enemy UAVs in 10 days. VIDEO

Operators of anti-aircraft drones from the "Sky Wars" air defence unit of the 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura" destroyed almost three dozen drones of various types in the Kursk and North Slobozhanskyi directions in ten days.

According to Censor.NET, despite the attempts of Russian operators to bypass the Ukrainian air defence zone, no manoeuvres help - our defenders keep the sky under full control. Thanks to their work, Russian intelligence has lost a significant number of drones, which has significantly reduced the activity of enemy air reconnaissance. On their social media page, the soldiers of the 47th SMB posted a video with fragments of the successful combat work of the drone gunners.

Read more: UK expands production to supply Ukraine with 5,000 air defense missiles – Starmer

"In the area of responsibility of the 47th SMB "Magura", Russian pilots are trying to manoeuvre their strike and reconnaissance drones in the air, trying to fly around the area of our air defence, but this does not help them. The Sky Wars unit of the 47th SMB "Magura" controls the skies in the Kursk and North Slobozhanskyi directions and effectively burns Russian expensive drones on approach. Thanks to the work of our anti-aircraft gunners, the enemy has already reduced the presence of its reconnaissance drones, and our forces are now working more safely and effectively. The Sky Wars air defence unit's prey in 10 days: 13 Zala Lancet z51, 12 Zala-z16, 2 Supercam, 2 "Gerbera" drones," the soldiers write in the commentary to the video.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I will oversee signing of contracts for drones at every meeting of headquarters – 26 out of 57 have already been concluded

Read more: Corruption in defense sector: NABU and SAPO expose ₴90 million embezzlement on drones. VIDEO