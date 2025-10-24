UK expands production to supply Ukraine with 5,000 air defense missiles – Starmer

The United Kingdom has announced the expansion of its multi-purpose missile production program to supply Ukraine with 5,000 units of this weapon to strengthen its air defense systems.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced this during the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, Censor.NET reports, citing NV.

According to the Prime Minister, increased production will help reinforce Ukraine’s air defenses for the coming winter while also creating additional jobs in Belfast and other British cities. The plan includes expanding manufacturing capacity and ensuring logistical readiness for timely deliveries.

Details regarding delivery timelines, specific missile types, and funding have not yet been disclosed.

