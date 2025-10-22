UK appoints new ambassador to Ukraine - Neil Crompton

Neil Crompton, who holds the title of Knight of the Order of the British Empire, has been appointed as the British ambassador to Ukraine.

This was announced by the UK government, according to Censor.NET.

Krompton has worked at the British Foreign Office since 1995. From 2020 to 2025, he headed the British embassy in Saudi Arabia, and previously headed the Middle East and North Africa Department.

Change of ambassador in Kyiv

The current ambassador, Martin Harris, completed his diplomatic mission in Ukraine in September 2024. Neil Crompton will take up his duties in October 2025.