In Kharkiv region, enemy shelled 7 settlements: four people are known to have been wounded. PHOTO

Over the past day, 7 localities in Kharkiv region came under hostile attack. People were injured as a result of the shelling.

There are wounded among civilians

Four people were injured in the shelling.

A 75-year-old woman was injured in the village of Shevchenkove Pershe of the Blyzniukivska community;

A 52-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were injured in the village of Rublene of the Vilkhuvata community;

In the city of Izium, a 49-year-old man was injured.

What the Russians used to attack

The enemy actively used various types of drones in the Kharkiv region:

17 "Geran-2" drones;

1 FPV drone;

2 UAVs of unspecified type.

Consequences of shelling in Kharkiv region

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed as a result of the attacks:

in Kupiansk district - a private house (Voloska Balakliia village);

in Izium district - a building of an educational institution, a shopping centre, an office, 2 apartment buildings and a private house (Izium);

in Lozova district - 4 private houses (Shevchenkove Pershe village);

in Chuhuiv district - the infrastructure of a civilian enterprise was damaged (Chuhuiv).

The transit evacuation point in Lozova has received 156 people over the past day, with 33 remaining. Since its opening, 9711 people have been registered.

