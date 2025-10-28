Russians shelled Kherson: there is destruction; it is also known that woman died from yesterday’s strike on city. VIDEO

The Russian army has struck again on Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Enemy shells hit the Central district of the city, damaging residential buildings - some of the houses were completely destroyed, while others had their windows smashed and roofs damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured during the shelling.

Specialists from the Kherson Regional Municipal Emergency Rescue Service and the "Kherson Parks" Municipal Enterprise are working on site to eliminate the consequences of the strikes and carry out repair work.

Consequences of the shelling of Kherson

However, it became known about the death of a 60-year-old woman as a result of yesterday's shelling of Dniprovskyi district. She sustained injuries incompatible with life.

See more: Occupiers shelled 25 settlements in Kherson region: one person killed and six wounded. PHOTOS