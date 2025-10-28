Occupiers shelled 25 settlements in Kherson region: one person killed and six wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian occupiers continued to shell civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
Where did the enemy hit?
Over the past 24 hours, Inhulets, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Komyshany, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Sofiivka, Antonivka, Burhunka, Vesele, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Mykilske, Mylove, Monastyrske, Novotiahynka, Odradokamianka, Respublikanets and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shellings.
Consequences of shelling in Kherson region
The Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 6 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, a private garage and cars.
As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 6 others were injured.
Prokudin also said that yesterday 13 people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.
