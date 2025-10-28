In Kharkiv region, enemy shelled three settlements: there is wounded, houses damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past day, 3 localities in Kharkiv region came under hostile attack. One person was injured as a result of the shelling.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.
Medical personnel provided assistance to a 41-year-old man who was injured as a result of shelling in the city of Kupiansk on 26 October.
What the Russians used to attack
The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:
- 1 "Geran-2" UAV;
- 1 fpv drone.
Consequences of shelling in Kharkiv region
Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:
- a private house was damaged in Izium district (Borova village);
- an apartment building was damaged in Kharkiv district (Kozacha Lopan village).
The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 65 people overnight. There are 36 people left. A total of 9555 people have been registered at the centre since its opening.
