In Kharkiv region, enemy shelled three settlements: there is wounded, houses damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 3 localities in Kharkiv region came under hostile attack. One person was injured as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

Medical personnel provided assistance to a 41-year-old man who was injured as a result of shelling in the city of Kupiansk on 26 October.

What the Russians used to attack

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

1 "Geran-2" UAV;

1 fpv drone.

Consequences of shelling in Kharkiv region

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

a private house was damaged in Izium district (Borova village);

an apartment building was damaged in Kharkiv district (Kozacha Lopan village).

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 65 people overnight. There are 36 people left. A total of 9555 people have been registered at the centre since its opening.















