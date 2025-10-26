Russian troops struck the Kupiansk district: one person was killed and two were wounded. PHOTO
On the morning of 26 October, the Russian army struck settlements in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, leaving one dead and one wounded.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the attack damaged civilian infrastructure.
"One person was killed and two were injured as a result of enemy shelling: the police of Kharkiv region are working at the sites of the hits," the statement said.
Thus, in the village of Tyshchenkivka, a 61-year-old civilian sustained multiple injuries. A 61-year-old resident of Osynove village was also injured. The victims were taken to a medical facility.
In addition, a 57-year-old woman died as a result of the occupiers' attack on the village of Podoly.
