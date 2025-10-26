Consequences of enemy strikes in Kharkiv region: one person was killed and seven were injured, including two children. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Kharkiv city and five settlements of the Kharkiv region were attacked by enemy forces.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the National Police, during the day, the city of Kharkiv, the Kharkiv, Lozova, Izium, and Kupiansk districts were under enemy attack.

Strikes in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, a 25-year-old man, women aged 51 and 68, and 13- and 15-year-old boys were injured.

It is noted that the enemy attacked Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with three UAVs.

A private house, an apartment building, and a dormitory were damaged in the city.

A 48-year-old woman who was injured in the shelling in Kharkiv on 22 October also sought medical help.

What the Russians used to attack

The Russian army used multiple launch rocket systems and drones of various types against civilians.

Read more: Russia attacked power facilities in Kharkiv region: customers in Lozova are without electricity

In particular, the enemy fired in Kharkiv region:

7 Geranium-2 UAVs;

1 Molniya UAV;

2 FPV drones.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region

Three people were injured as a result of hostile shelling in the Kupiansk district. A 64-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were wounded in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. The injured were taken to a medical facility for treatment. A 33-year-old local resident of the village of Kivsharivka was killed by an enemy strike.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kharkiv with FPV drones launched from Molniya UAV: 5 people suffered acute stress reaction

The UAV hit civilian infrastructure in Lozova. A fire broke out on the spot. There were no casualties.

Read more in our Telegram channel

A shelling with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles took place in the town of Barvinkove. The power grid and railway infrastructure were damaged.





