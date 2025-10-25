ENG
News Shelling of Kharkiv region
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kharkiv region: subscribers in Lozova lost power

Kharkiv region under fire: energy facilities attacked

On the night and morning of October 25, Russian invaders struck power facilities in Lozova and Chuhuiiv districts in the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Synehubov.

As a result of the strike on Lozova, about 25 thousand subscribers were left without electricity. Emergency services are already working to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible and restore electricity to the population.

Also at night, the Russian army shelled an energy facility in the Chuhuiiv district.

"In both cases, there were no casualties. Restoration work is ongoing," Synehubov noted.

