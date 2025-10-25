Enemy attacked Kharkiv with FPV drones launched from Molniya UAV: 5 people suffered acute stress reaction

On Saturday, October 25, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv with two drones. Five people sought medical attention for acute stress reactions.

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

What is known about the attack?

According to our Situation Center, a Molniya-type UAV served as a carrier for two FPV drones. One of them hit the roof of a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district, damaging the windows. Another FPV drone hit the facade of a building, also in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The carrier itself, the Molniya UAV, fell on the roof of a dormitory in the Kyivskyi district. The warhead fell next to the building, and bomb disposal experts are working at the site," Terekhov said.

Five people were injured, including children.

"As of now, five people have sought medical attention for acute stress reactions (a 25-year-old man, a 51-year-old and a 68-year-old woman, and boys aged 13 and 15). Specialized services are working on site, conducting surveys of the area and recording the consequences of the incident," said the mayor.