Khyzhak brigade police pull comrades from stricken armored vehicle and evacuate them: "Am I going to die?" — "No, brother, you’ll live.". VIDEO
In Kostiantynivka, soldiers from the mobile fire group of the "Khyzhak" brigade rescued five Ukrainian servicemen after a Roshel armored vehicle was hit.
According to Censor.NET, the vehicle was completely destroyed, trapping the soldiers inside amid screams and blood. The "Khyzhaks" quickly arrived at the scene and, under fire, pulled the wounded out one by one. Thanks to their actions, all the servicemen were evacuated to a safe area for further medical assistance.
"Kostiantynivka. A Roshel armored vehicle was destroyed, with five troops from an adjacent unit trapped inside by the wreckage. Screams, blood. Fighters from the ‘Khyzhak’ brigade’s mobile fire group rushed to the vehicle and pulled them out one by one," the caption to the rescue footage says.
