Occupiers were left without dugout, shoes, or toes after their "encounter" with Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
The Ukrainian military continues to "reduce the staff" of the Russian army - this time, an FPV attack drone has entered an enemy dugout.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the evacuation of seriously wounded occupants after an accurate arrival has been posted online. The video shows the Russians in the state of the "three hundredths": with bandaged heads and on stretchers. One of the "liberators" lost his shoes and toes.
The accurate work of Ukrainian drones continues to show that a dugout is no guarantee when you are "seen" by FPV.
Watch out for profanity!
