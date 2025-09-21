Occupiers were left without dugout, shoes, or toes after their "encounter" with Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military continues to "reduce the staff" of the Russian army - this time, an FPV attack drone has entered an enemy dugout.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the evacuation of seriously wounded occupants after an accurate arrival has been posted online. The video shows the Russians in the state of the "three hundredths": with bandaged heads and on stretchers. One of the "liberators" lost his shoes and toes.

The accurate work of Ukrainian drones continues to show that a dugout is no guarantee when you are "seen" by FPV.

Watch out for profanity!

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,101,610 people (+1,010 per day), 11,193 tanks, 32,952 artillery systems, 23,281 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS