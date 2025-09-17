He shouted "glory to russia" and then surrendered: occupier himself came out to AFU soldiers. VIDEO

In the Toretsk sector, fighters of the "Khyzhak" brigade of the Patrol Police Department, together with the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade, captured a 22-year-old Russian soldier from Astrakhan.

According to Censor.NET, dozens of propaganda videos were found on the prisoner's phone - back in June, he recorded a video where he shouted "glory to russia".

The "Khyzhak" brigade's social media page reports that the occupier voluntarily came to Ukrainian positions after seeing the true attitude of the Russian command to its soldiers. His partner with the call sign "Kherson" was wounded in the back. He had been lying in a dugout for several weeks, where he passed away without receiving evacuation. Then the Russian stormtrooper decided to voluntarily surrender to the Ukrainian military.

See more: SOF captured 14 Russian occupiers in Kursk region, including three officers. PHOTO