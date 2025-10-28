Press officer of 24th Brigade saves foreign journalist from drone attack in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

A press officer of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo managed to shoot down a Russian FPV drone that tried to attack foreign journalists in Kostiantynivka.

According to Censor.NET, the incident took place over the Holy Dormition Church.

The downing of the Russian drone

The brigade reported on social media that while accompanying a journalist from the Dutch publication Het Nederlands Dagblad, who was filming the aftermath of the church shelling, the enemy tried to attack the crew with a kamikaze drone.

Press officer Oleh Petrasiuk spotted the UAV in time and destroyed it with an accurate shot from his rifle. This prevented a tragedy and saved the lives of both the military and the journalist.

See more: Journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin killed in Kramatorsk as result of "Lancet" strike. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Read more: At least 30 media outlets have rejected Pentagon’s new rules for press coverage, - Reuters

Russia attacks journalists

Earlier, it was reported that a journalist of the German newspaper Welt was injured while reporting from the frontline.

Ibrahim Naber was filming a TV story with the 42nd Brigade in an open field. They were attacked by a Russian Lancet drone.

We also wrote that journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed in Kramatorsk as a result of a Lancet strike.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has killed 135 media workers.

Read more: At least 30 media outlets have rejected Pentagon’s new rules for press coverage, - Reuters