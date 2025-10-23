Journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin killed in Kramatorsk as result of "Lancet" strike. PHOTOS

A journalist of the "Freedom" TV channel Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed in Kramatorsk as a result of a strike by an enemy "Lancet" UAV.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

Since 2022 they have been covering the situation in the region

From the first days of the full-scale invasion of Russia, they have been covering the situation in the region, telling the truth about enemy crimes, the evacuation of civilians, and the stories of our defenders. They worked in the hottest spots of Donetsk region and were always the first to arrive.

"It is hard to believe that this could have happened to them... This is a heavy loss for the region and all of us. They were bright, sensitive, fair and honest. Olena and Yevhen will always remain in our memory as such... My sincere condolences to their families, friends and colleagues," Filashkin wrote.

