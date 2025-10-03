French journalist Antoni Lallikan killed by Russian FPV drone in Donetsk region

Russian occupation forces killed French photojournalist Antoni Lallikan in an FPV-drone strike near Druzhkivka, Donetsk region.

The 4th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade reported this, Censor.NET notes.

"French photojournalist Antoni Lallikan was killed by a targeted strike from an enemy FPV drone. Working alongside him on site was Kyiv Independent journalist and photographer Hryhorii Ivanchenko, a member of the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers. He was wounded, and his condition is currently stable," the brigade said.

The brigade added that both journalists were wearing body armor marked "PRESS."

See more: PACE called on Russia to release 26 Ukrainian journalists from captivity. PHOTOS

"The enemy has once again blatantly violated International Humanitarian Law. This incident underscores the treachery and brutality of the invading forces," the brigade stressed.

Serhii Tomilenko, head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, told Suspilne that the incident occurred on the morning of 3 October near Druzhkivka in Donetsk region.

Tomilenko added that this is the third French journalist killed in Ukraine.

See more: Journalist and soldier Oleksandr Holiachenko killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Who was the French journalist?

Antoni Lallikan was 38. He worked with Le Monde, Le Figaro, Der Spiegel and others. Since 2022 he had been documenting the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as other global conflicts.

"Antony is a Paris-based photojournalist who has covered social and public issues in conflict zones around the world. In March 2022, immediately after Russia’s full-scale invasion, he came to Ukraine. Since then he has documented the war’s aftermath and embarked on a long-term project with residents of Donetsk Oblast," the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers (UAPP) said.

Read more: 28 Ukrainian journalists and media workers still remain in Russian captivity