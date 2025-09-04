Journalist and soldier Oleksandr Holiachenko killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On September 3, journalist for the online outlet Nash Kyiv and Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Holiachenko was killed at the front.

The outlet reported this, citing Oleksandr’s father, Censor.NET writes.

"My son. Yesterday he was killed. He died a hero, defending the future of this country, his loved ones, his friends. I still cannot comprehend how to live without him. He was a kind, honest, and talented man. The world will never be the same. At least not for me… I will always love you, my angel," wrote his father, Serhii Holiachenko.

Oleksandr Holiachenko had worked at Nash Kyiv from 2020 until the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Together with his father, he joined the military to defend Ukraine from Russian occupiers.

"For Oleksandr, nothing was impossible. He approached every speaker as a person, seeking to convey their unique perspective on life through his texts, so readers could feel the real human being behind the words, their pain and emotions.

Oleksandr was exceptionally sociable and reliable, always ready to support, to understand, to talk. His kindness and sincerity created a warm atmosphere where colleagues felt genuine support," the outlet wrote.

Censor.NET editorial staff extends condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Oleksandr Holiachenko.