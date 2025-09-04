19-year-old Daria Lopatina (Delta), soldier of "Azov", killed in fighting for Ukraine. PHOTO

Daria Lopatina, a soldier of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the 1st Corps of the "Azov" National Guard, with the call sign "Delta", died at the frontline while defending Ukraine. She was 19 years old.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Maria Kriuchok, a lecturer at the Kyiv School of Economics, the university's student community and the "593" community.

Daria was a student at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), where she entered in 2023.

In her second year of study, she joined the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the 1st Corps of the "Azov" National Guard as an engineer and devoted her last year to defending Ukraine.

"She knew and understood much more than all of us. Dasha was an incredibly bright, intelligent and open-minded person who taught us a lot and showed us a completely different perspective on this world. We were honoured to know you personally. We will not forget you. Forever in the ranks," the KSE student community said in a statement.

"You were real, sincere. You were confident in yourself, in your beliefs, views, as well as in your words and actions. You were hot-tempered. You always acted immediately, without delay or reproach. We will always remember you. You did a lot for this world, but you are forever 19. Thank you, sister," said the members of the "593" community.

The lecturer Maria Kriuchok also shared her memories of Daria: "Once a military girl came to me for a double class. Young, beautiful, strong. She came to her former classmates and told them about the war from trenches.

Today it became known that she was killed. Daria Lopatina, Delta. 19 years old. In loving memory," the lecturer wrote.

