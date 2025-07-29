20-year-old servicewoman Anhelina Martyniuk killed in battles for Ukraine. PHOTO

During a combat mission near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, 20-year-old servicewoman Anhelina Martyniuk was killed.

Defender Anhelina Martyniuk held the rank of junior sergeant and served as the senior sergeant-commander of the reconnaissance squad in the mechanized battalion’s reconnaissance platoon.

She died on July 26, 2025, while carrying out a combat mission near the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

"Young, gentle, strong. She could have loved, dreamed, lived — but she chose the path of service. And she went to war with faith that she would protect…" the city council said.

The young woman joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine under contract. She had just turned 20 on June 8.

