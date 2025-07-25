23-year-old Georgian citizen Valerii Badzagua killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Valerii Badzahua, a 23-year-old Georgian citizen who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces before the full-scale invasion, has died fighting against Russia.

The information about the volunteer’s death was confirmed by Tamar Belkania, deputy mayor of Tsalendjikha.

According to her, Badzahua was a native of the Tsalendjikha district.

According to Georgian media, Valerii Badzagua had Ukrainian roots on his mother’s side and lived in Ukraine even before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Belkania noted that he firmly refused to leave Ukraine after February 24, 2022, and went to fight Russia alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"He decided to sacrifice himself for his homeland! We will never forget him," she emphasized.

She added that the body of the fallen hero will be delivered to Georgia in the coming days. After that, Valerii Badzahua will be buried in his native Tsalendjikha with full military honors.

